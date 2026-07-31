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President of Azerbaijan thanks Kyrgyzstan for assistance in Karabakh restoration

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for its assistance in the restoration of Karabakh. He made this statement at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, which is taking place in Cholpon-Ata city.

«I would also like to express my gratitude for the assistance in the restoration of Karabakh. The school we opened together in Aghdam district is named after Manas, and children are already studying there. This school is another symbol of our brotherhood and will forever remain a monument to the unity of our peoples,» Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the opening of the school is appreciated not only by the residents of Karabakh, but also by all of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit on July 30. Today, he held a one-on-one meeting with President Sadyr Japarov in Cholpon-Ata. In addition, the heads of the two states took part in the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/383673/
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