Rare Kyrgyz burial site dating back to 9th-10th centuries discovered in Altai

Archaeologists have studied a rare Kyrgyz burial site dating back to the 9th-early 10th centuries in Altai, where a cremation rite was used. The Information Center of the Greater Altai Scientific and Educational Center for Altaic and Turkic Studies reported.

The burial was discovered in Balchikov-3 tract in Charyshsky district of Altai Krai during the last field season. According to scientists, the site is one of the rare archaeological sites of this period in Altai.

In the same tract, archaeologists found Chalcolithic artifacts dating back approximately 5,000 years. These findings have provided new information on the history of settlement and development of this territory.

This field season, researchers are studying a royal burial mound belonging to the Pazyryk culture of the Scythian era. The diameter of its stone mound is approximately 15 meters.

Nearby is a group of later Turkic burial mounds dating from the 7th-9th centuries. Archaeologists are exploring the area around this elite burial site and hope to gain new insights into the formation and development of Turkic culture between the Altai and Central Asia.

Altai State University Professor Sergei Grushin explained that scientists are comparing Turkic monuments from different regions, identifying their common and distinctive features, and reconstructing the historical and cultural processes of the early Middle Ages.

Expeditions by the Greater Altai Center are held annually in the Altai Krai, the Altai Republic, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. They involve scientists, students, and volunteers from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. In the future, the organizers plan to invite specialists from Uzbekistan to collaborate.

After the excavations are completed, the finds are processed and scientifically analyzed. Radiocarbon dating and other modern technologies are used to determine the age of the monuments.

The results of the current field season will be presented after the research and analysis of the materials are completed.