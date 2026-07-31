12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Rare Kyrgyz burial site dating back to 9th-10th centuries discovered in Altai

Archaeologists have studied a rare Kyrgyz burial site dating back to the 9th-early 10th centuries in Altai, where a cremation rite was used. The Information Center of the Greater Altai Scientific and Educational Center for Altaic and Turkic Studies reported.

The burial was discovered in Balchikov-3 tract in Charyshsky district of Altai Krai during the last field season. According to scientists, the site is one of the rare archaeological sites of this period in Altai.

In the same tract, archaeologists found Chalcolithic artifacts dating back approximately 5,000 years. These findings have provided new information on the history of settlement and development of this territory.

This field season, researchers are studying a royal burial mound belonging to the Pazyryk culture of the Scythian era. The diameter of its stone mound is approximately 15 meters.

Nearby is a group of later Turkic burial mounds dating from the 7th-9th centuries. Archaeologists are exploring the area around this elite burial site and hope to gain new insights into the formation and development of Turkic culture between the Altai and Central Asia.

Altai State University Professor Sergei Grushin explained that scientists are comparing Turkic monuments from different regions, identifying their common and distinctive features, and reconstructing the historical and cultural processes of the early Middle Ages.

Expeditions by the Greater Altai Center are held annually in the Altai Krai, the Altai Republic, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. They involve scientists, students, and volunteers from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. In the future, the organizers plan to invite specialists from Uzbekistan to collaborate.

After the excavations are completed, the finds are processed and scientifically analyzed. Radiocarbon dating and other modern technologies are used to determine the age of the monuments.

The results of the current field season will be presented after the research and analysis of the materials are completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/383663/
views: 175
Print
Related
Scientists sequence DNA of ancient Saka people from burial site in Kyrgyzstan
Archaeological excavations to be conducted at Kochkor-Bashy settlement
Human remains from 18th century discovered during trench digging in Naryn region
Rescue archaeological excavations underway in Cholpon-Ata
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region
Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals
31 July, Friday
12:42
6th World Nomad Games to bring together 3,000 athletes from 113 countries 6th World Nomad Games to bring together 3,000 athletes...
12:34
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on geoparks
12:23
Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev exchange highest state awards
12:15
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to extend registration-free stay to 15 days
12:10
President of Turkmenistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan for Central Asia leaders meeting