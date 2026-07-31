Kyrgyzstan adopts law on venture capital financing

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Venture Capital Financing,» adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh in June of this year.

The document introduces such concepts as venture funds, venture managers, business angels, venture investors, and so on.

The law defines the rights and obligations of venture managers, investors, and other parties involved in agreements between investors and startups. It also introduces international instruments such as convertible loans and option agreements, and establishes the operating procedures for venture capital funds.

A venture fund can be established without forming a legal entity, or as a limited partnership venture fund, or other legal structure in accordance with the Civil Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, during the parliamentary discussion of the bill, it was reported that there are between 300 and 500 startups in Kyrgyzstan, most of which have a social focus. In 2024, the amount of venture capital financing in the country already reached 1.5 billion soms, and the new law should establish a legal framework for this market.