Remittances to Kyrgyzstan exceed $1.2 billion since beginning of 2026

The total volume of remittances from individuals to Kyrgyzstan continues to set new records. According to the results of January-May 2026, the cumulative inflow of funds into the country reached $1,247.4 billion.

According to the National Bank, the total capital outflow from the country over the five months amounted to $115.1 million. Thus, the net inflow of foreign currency through money transfer systems amounted to $1,132.3 billion.

Growth of transfers and increase in outflow of funds

Statistics show a steady monthly increase in receipts. While total transfers to the country reached $259.8 million in April, May saw a new maximum of $287.9 ​​million.

At the same time, a sharp increase in the outflow of funds has been observed. Over the four months (January-April), $79.4 million was withdrawn from the country (including $19.8 million in April). However, in May, the outflow jumped almost twice as much as in April, reaching $35.7 million.

Where the money comes from and where it goes

The CIS countries hold the absolute lead in the inflow structure. In April-May, the main share of transfers came from Russia—$240.6 million (approximately 83 percent). It was also the main destination for money sent from Kyrgyzstan.

Among non-CIS countries, the United States remains the main source of inflows ($18.1 million in May).

Turkey stands out in the structure of capital outflows to non-CIS countries—$1.3 million.