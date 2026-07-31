12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan exceed $1.2 billion since beginning of 2026

The total volume of remittances from individuals to Kyrgyzstan continues to set new records. According to the results of January-May 2026, the cumulative inflow of funds into the country reached $1,247.4 billion.

According to the National Bank, the total capital outflow from the country over the five months amounted to $115.1 million. Thus, the net inflow of foreign currency through money transfer systems amounted to $1,132.3 billion.

Growth of transfers and increase in outflow of funds

Statistics show a steady monthly increase in receipts. While total transfers to the country reached $259.8 million in April, May saw a new maximum of $287.9 ​​million.

At the same time, a sharp increase in the outflow of funds has been observed. Over the four months (January-April), $79.4 million was withdrawn from the country (including $19.8 million in April). However, in May, the outflow jumped almost twice as much as in April, reaching $35.7 million.

Where the money comes from and where it goes

The CIS countries hold the absolute lead in the inflow structure. In April-May, the main share of transfers came from Russia—$240.6 million (approximately 83 percent). It was also the main destination for money sent from Kyrgyzstan.

Among non-CIS countries, the United States remains the main source of inflows ($18.1 million in May).

Turkey stands out in the structure of capital outflows to non-CIS countries—$1.3 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/383658/
views: 192
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan introduces new rules for money transfer systems
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan approach $1 billion
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached almost $700 million since beginning of 2026
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region
Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals
31 July, Friday
12:42
6th World Nomad Games to bring together 3,000 athletes from 113 countries 6th World Nomad Games to bring together 3,000 athletes...
12:34
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on geoparks
12:23
Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev exchange highest state awards
12:15
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to extend registration-free stay to 15 days
12:10
President of Turkmenistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan for Central Asia leaders meeting