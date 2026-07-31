Russian Foreign Ministry receives Kyrgyz Ambassador at his request

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Moscow, Kubanychbek Bokontaev, at his request. The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Several current issues in Russia — Kyrgyzstan relations were discussed, including those related to international and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further expand multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The conversation took place in a traditionally friendly and constructive atmosphere, the statement reads.