Suspect in indecent acts against child detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district in Bishkek detained a suspect in a criminal case on indecent acts against a minor. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, citizen S.B. filed a written statement with law enforcement agencies. The woman reported that on July 4, 2026, at approximately 6 a.m., an unknown man committed indecent acts against her minor daughter.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 158, «Indecent Acts,» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and ordered a series of forensic examinations.

Based on the results of forensic medical examinations and investigative measures, police identified and detained the suspect—a citizen named B.T., 30. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, approximately 80 cases of sexual acts against minors have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2026.