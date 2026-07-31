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Ex-Chui region Presidential Representative acquitted in polygamy case

On July 29, the Oktyabrsky District Court issued a ruling in the case of former Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Chui region Mirbek Miyarov.

He was acquitted under the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic article on bigamy or polygamy due to the absence of elements of a crime in his actions.

Earlier, Khabibi Ulanova stated that she had been in a de facto family relationship with Mirbek Miyarov and that they have a child with developmental disorders. A criminal case had been opened against the former official under the article on bigamy and polygamy.

Ulanova regularly publishes statements on social media and in the media accusing Mirbek Miyarov of various violations, including failing to participate in the upbringing and financial support of their child.
link: https://24.kg/english/383646/
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