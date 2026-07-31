Kyrgyzstan has some of lowest food prices among EAEU countries

Kyrgyzstan maintains some of the lowest retail prices for a number of socially important food products among EAEU countries and neighboring states, the Antimonopoly Service reported.

As of July 28, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service conducted a comparative analysis of retail prices for socially important food products in the Eurasian Economic Union and neighboring countries.

The monitoring revealed that Kyrgyzstan maintains some of the lowest prices for a number of basic food products. In particular, among the compared countries, the republic has some of the most affordable prices for beef, mutton, first-grade wheat flour, rice, and pasta.

Flour The price of first-grade flour in Kyrgyzstan is 36.4 soms per kilogram, the lowest among the countries analyzed. For comparison, the price in Belarus is 37.9 soms, in Russia 40.2 soms, in Kazakhstan 42.9 soms, in Uzbekistan 43.2 soms, in Tajikistan 76.8 soms, and in Armenia 88.3 soms.

Beef The average retail price of beef in Kyrgyzstan is 767.5 soms per kilogram, which is also the lowest. In Kazakhstan, this product is sold for 881.6 soms, in Belarus — 940.8 soms, in Armenia — 970.1 soms, in Uzbekistan — 990.7 soms, in Russia — 1,070.7 soms, and in Tajikistan — 1,242.5 soms.

Mutton A similar situation is observed with mutton: in Kyrgyzstan, its price is 803.1 soms per kilogram, while in Kazakhstan the price reaches 1,010.5 soms, in Uzbekistan — 1,087.2 soms, in Armenia — 1,116.6 soms, in Belarus — 1,158.1 soms, in Tajikistan — 1,174.5 soms, and in Russia — 1,416.3 soms.

Rice Kyrgyzstan also ranks first in terms of affordability of rice. The average price is 142.1 soms per kilogram, which is lower than in Uzbekistan (145.9 soms), Belarus (159.6 soms), Kazakhstan (166.7 soms), Tajikistan (195.8 soms), Armenia (230.5 soms), and Russia (236.3 soms).

Pasta The price of pasta (sold by weight) in Kyrgyzstan is 79.7 soms per kilogram, the lowest among the countries considered.

Eggs The price of chicken eggs in Kyrgyzstan is 117.7 soms for 10 eggs, remaining one of the lowest. Eggs are sold slightly cheaper only in Belarus (113.2 soms) and Uzbekistan (117.1 soms), while in Russia the price is 132.9 soms, in Kazakhstan — 132.3 soms, in Tajikistan — 152.1 soms, and in Armenia — 222.2 soms.

Other food products However, for certain goods, the lowest prices were recorded in other countries. Thus, sunflower oil is cheapest in Russia (158.3 soms per liter), potatoes in Uzbekistan (38 soms per kilogram), carrots in Uzbekistan (43.8 soms), and onions in Uzbekistan (29.2 soms per kilogram).

Monitoring indicates that retail prices for basic food products in the Kyrgyz Republic remain competitive, which helps ensure the affordability of socially important food products for the population.