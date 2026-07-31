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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for state visit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit on July 30.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov welcomed the distinguished guest at Issyk-Kul International Airport.

The national flags of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan were flown from flagpoles, a red carpet was laid out, and an honor guard was formed.

Installations recreating the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Kyrgyz people were also presented. Ethnic warriors demonstrated elements of nomadic culture, including birds of prey and taigans.

The leaders then enjoyed a short concert featuring Kyrgyz artists who performed musical pieces of both nations. During the state visit on July 31, the heads of state will discuss current bilateral issues and prospects for further strengthening cooperation.

The signing of a number of bilateral documents is also planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/383633/
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