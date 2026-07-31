 Sadyr Japarov about results of talks with President of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a statement to the media following his talks with Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Cholpon-Ata.

According to the presidential press service, the head of state expressed gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for accepting his invitation to visit the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Today, the President and I held meaningful and trusting talks. We thoroughly examined the entire spectrum of Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan cooperation, from politics and security to economics, transport, energy, border cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian ties. We highly praised the development of bilateral cooperation, which is developing on the basis of mutual respect, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted the resolution of all sensitive issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda and the beginning of a new stage in relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

«We have created all the conditions for the further expansion of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Undoubtedly, the key outcome of this visit was the signing of the Treaty on Alliance Relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan. This is a truly historic decision. It consolidates the achieved level of trust, gives our relations a new political and legal foundation, and opens a long-term agenda for joint development. We confirmed the most important thing: Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to continue to move forward as close neighbors, allies, and strategic partners,» the president added.

He emphasized that an Interstate Council has been established to implement the agreements reached.

«We also paid special attention to trade and economic ties. We highly commended the results of the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Forum, and the Business Council meeting. We have set new ambitious goals for our governments. Our shared goal is to improve the well-being of our peoples. We agreed to intensify the activities of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund, expand funding for joint projects, support regional initiatives, and create a more favorable environment for business,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that the commitment to implementing major regional projects—the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Station—has been reaffirmed.

«Special attention has been given to issues of cross-border cooperation. In your presence, the Treaty on the State Border, protocols to the agreement on checkpoints, and on mutual travel of citizens were signed. We have fully completed border issues, increased the number of checkpoints from 15 to 30, and extended the period of mutual stay for citizens of the two countries to 15 days. The establishment of a Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Andijan was supported. These are the most important practical steps aimed at creating favorable conditions for citizen travel, developing trade, transit, logistics, cultural and humanitarian ties, tourism, and sustainable socio-economic growth in border regions,» the head of state said.

The presidents paid special attention to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

«We agreed to continue implementing joint educational, scientific, and cultural projects. We noted the successful cooperation within the multilateral framework. In this regard, I expressed my sincere gratitude to the Uzbek side for supporting the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy for the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, as well as for its consistent support of our initiatives for the sustainable development of mountain regions. A significant outcome of the visit was the signing of a substantial package of bilateral documents in the areas of agriculture, social security, culture, tourism, and education,» Sadyr Japarov listed.

He is confident that the implementation of all the decisions reached will form a solid foundation for the further strengthening of bilateral ties between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

«I invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to participate in the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games, the upcoming SCO summit this year, and the second mountain summit Bishkek+25 in 2027. In conclusion, I would like to express my satisfaction with the results of meetings. I am confident that the results of this state visit will contribute to the prosperity of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, strengthening peace, stability, and mutual trust,» the president concluded.