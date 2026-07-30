Construction investments in Kyrgyzstan exceed 204 billion soms

From January to June 2026, the total gross construction output reached 208,745.1 billion soms, 1.7 times higher than the previous year. The level of fixed capital investment reached 204,427.9 billion soms, an increase of 1.6 times, data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Internal and external sources

The bulk of financing traditionally comes from domestic investment, which amounted to 166,730.6 billion soms (or 81.6 percent of the total). Investments financed through bank loans increased 4.3 times, while funding from the republican budget rose 1.9 times to 68,840 billion soms.

External investment showed a significant surge, increasing 3.2-fold (to 37,697.3 billion soms). The main driver here was foreign direct investment, which soared 15.9-fold. Financing from foreign loans decreased 2.5-fold.

Which regions are receiving the money?

Positive investment dynamics were recorded in absolutely all regions of the country. The leading positions were occupied by:

Bishkek — 52,374.1 billion soms;

Jalal-Abad region — 35,868.4 billion soms;

Issyk-Kul region — 33,514.6 billion soms;

Chui region — 26,229.7 billion soms;

Osh — 20,845.9 billion soms.

Where funds are invested

The most significant growth was observed in the construction of transportation and cargo storage facilities, with volumes increasing 4.8-fold (to 30,772.8 billion soms). This is due to the completion of several major road projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Investments in education increased 1.7-fold (to 8,856.7 billion soms), while investments in art, entertainment, and recreation facilities increased 1.8-fold.

At the same time, investments in the construction of hotels and restaurants decreased 2.5 times.