19:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Construction investments in Kyrgyzstan exceed 204 billion soms

From January to June 2026, the total gross construction output reached 208,745.1 billion soms, 1.7 times higher than the previous year. The level of fixed capital investment reached 204,427.9 billion soms, an increase of 1.6 times, data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Internal and external sources

The bulk of financing traditionally comes from domestic investment, which amounted to 166,730.6 billion soms (or 81.6 percent of the total). Investments financed through bank loans increased 4.3 times, while funding from the republican budget rose 1.9 times to 68,840 billion soms.

External investment showed a significant surge, increasing 3.2-fold (to 37,697.3 billion soms). The main driver here was foreign direct investment, which soared 15.9-fold. Financing from foreign loans decreased 2.5-fold.

Which regions are receiving the money?

Positive investment dynamics were recorded in absolutely all regions of the country. The leading positions were occupied by:

  • Bishkek — 52,374.1 billion soms;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 35,868.4 billion soms;
  • Issyk-Kul region — 33,514.6 billion soms;
  • Chui region — 26,229.7 billion soms;
  • Osh — 20,845.9 billion soms.

Where funds are invested

The most significant growth was observed in the construction of transportation and cargo storage facilities, with volumes increasing 4.8-fold (to 30,772.8 billion soms). This is due to the completion of several major road projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Investments in education increased 1.7-fold (to 8,856.7 billion soms), while investments in art, entertainment, and recreation facilities increased 1.8-fold.

At the same time, investments in the construction of hotels and restaurants decreased 2.5 times.
link: https://24.kg/english/383593/
views: 153
Print
Related
Construction of three residential complexes suspended in Batken region
Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region
Mineral fertilizer plant to be built in Nookat for $260 million
Violations for over 1 million soms found at construction sites in Chui region
Construction of boarding house for children with cancer starts in Bishkek 
Kyrgyzstanis spend over 19.7 billion soms on private home construction
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves rules for opening individual investment accounts
Cultural Center under construction on site of Chatyr-Kul cinema in Bishkek
Foreign direct investment inflow into Kyrgyzstan increases by 34 percent
New residential complex to be built near Bishkek under My Home program
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent
Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals
30 July, Thursday
18:14
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kyrgyzstan President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kyrgy...
18:08
Construction investments in Kyrgyzstan exceed 204 billion soms
17:37
Organizers of F1H2O on Issyk-Kul Lake expect about 25,000 spectators
17:32
Kyrgyz schoolchildren win two medals at Informatics Olympiad in Lithuania
17:24
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to increase trade turnover to $2 billion