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Organizers of F1H2O on Issyk-Kul Lake expect about 25,000 spectators

Approximately 25,000 spectators are expected at the UIM F1H2O World Championship round in Issyk-Kul region. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Kyrgyzstan, stated.

According to him, all VIP tickets and tickets to the fan zones have already been sold out. Due to high demand, organizers are considering increasing the number of spectator seats.

«We expect more than 30 countries. There will be approximately 25,000 guests. We are currently working to increase seating capacity and accommodate more fans,» Eduard Kubatov said.

He announced that approximately 20 of the world’s best pilots will participate in the competition.

In June, the organizers announced they were expecting over 10,000 guests. At that time, they noted that the shore area and large cottage communities were almost completely booked by competition participants and spectators. Now, according to Eduard Kubatov, the forecast has increased to 25,000 guests.
link: https://24.kg/english/383589/
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