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Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to increase trade turnover to $2 billion

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held one-on-one and expanded talks in Cholpon-Ata.

One of the main outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the Treaty on Alliance Relations between the two countries. To implement the agreements reached, the parties are creating a Supreme Interstate Council.

Sadyr Japarov stated that the documents being signed should finally resolve border issues and increase the number of checkpoints. According to him, this will open up new opportunities for residents of border areas, trade, transport logistics, and humanitarian ties.

The President noted the strategic importance of the construction of Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Station-1 and China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev called the day historic and declared that bilateral relations are moving toward the level of an alliance.

The two sides agreed to significantly increase bilateral trade. The Uzbek president noted that the $2 billion mark is not the limit.

Speaking about China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, he called the project a «project of the century» that could change the geopolitical situation in the region.

The two leaders expressed confidence that the results of the talks will strengthen Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan cooperation, good-neighborliness, and allied relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/383587/
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