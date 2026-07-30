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Number of checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to be increased

The number of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border will be increased from 15 to 30. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced during talks with Uzbekistan’s leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which are taking place at Rukh-Ordo Cultural Center in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the head of state, expansion of the network of checkpoints will facilitate the movement of citizens and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Agreements have been signed to increase the number of checkpoints from 15 to 30. Now people can freely travel to each other, conduct business, study, and have a rest.

Sadyr Japarov

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan relations are experiencing one of the best periods in their history.

Earlier, during Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a package of bilateral

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documents. They include an agreement on the section of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, a protocol on amendments concerning border crossing points, agreements on cooperation in various areas, and a Treaty on Alliance Relations.

On July 30, a Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan is also taking place in Issyk-Kul region. Leaders of the countries of the region, as well as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the event.
link: https://24.kg/english/383586/
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