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Personnel appointments take place at Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has appointed two Deputy Ministers of Energy.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Beknur Maratbekov and Mirlan Parkhanov have been appointed deputy heads of the ministry.

Beknur Maratbekov graduated from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in economics and management of electric power enterprises.

Mirlan Parkhanov received his education at the Chernomyrdin Moscow State Open University with a degree in organization’s management and a master’s degree in international relations from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministry noted that the new deputy ministers have experience in the civil service and the energy sector. Their appointments are expected to improve the ministry’s efficiency and the implementation of state energy policy.

Kursantbek Omurbekov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy. Previously, this position was held by Omurbek Zhenishbekov.

In June, the Ministry of Energy underwent a leadership change. Following the resignation of the previous minister, the Zhogorku Kenesh approved the candidacy of Altynbek Rysbekov, and the President signed a decree appointing him.
link: https://24.kg/english/383582/
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