6.4-kilometer-long, four-lane bypass road under construction in Balykchy

Construction of a 6.4-kilometer-long bypass road is underway in Balykchy. Work began in April 2026, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new road will be four-lane. The project includes three roundabouts, a bridge over the railway, 12 culverts, a 4.5-meter-wide bike path, and a parking lot.

The bypass road is expected to reduce transit traffic through the center of Balykchy, improve traffic safety, and reduce travel times. It should also improve transport links between the regions.

Currently, 60 specialists and 34 pieces of equipment are working on the construction site.

Construction is being supervised by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.