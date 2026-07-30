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Sadyr Japarov awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev Manas Order

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the Order of Manas, 1st Class. The ceremony took place on July 30 at Rukh Ordo Cultural Center in Issyk-Kul region as part of the Uzbek leader’s state visit to the country.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was awarded Kyrgyzstan’s highest state award for his significant contribution to the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

That same day, the presidents took part in a ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The key document was the Treaty on Alliance Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, the parties signed an agreement on a section of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, agreements on the joint use of Chechme spring, cooperation in defense, social insurance and pension provision, mutual recognition of credits in higher education, as well as a number of protocols and joint action plans in the areas of tourism, culture, agriculture, and investment.

On July 30, a Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan is also taking place in Issyk-Kul region. Leaders of the countries of the region, as well as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the event.
link: https://24.kg/english/383578/
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Sadyr Japarov awards Shavkat Mirziyoyev Manas Order