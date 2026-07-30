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Legal income: 10,785 Kyrgyzstanis work in 27 countries

With the assistance of 144 officially licensed private employment agencies, 10,785 Kyrgyzstanis have found work abroad since the beginning of the year, including 5,484 women. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The organized migration covered 27 countries. Turkey became the main destination, with 4,476 people leaving for work. The United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Germany were also among the most popular countries. Since the beginning of the year, specialists have held four meetings of the interdepartmental commission and reviewed 83 applications from entrepreneurs for work permits and renewals to employ citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad. As a result, 65 work permits were issued, resulting in 260,000 soms in revenue for the republican budget.

The ministry urges citizens to contact only accredited companies to ensure safety and protect labor rights abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/383567/
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