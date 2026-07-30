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Asman Airlines to increase ticket prices on domestic flights from August 1

Asman Airlines will increase ticket prices on several domestic routes starting August 1, 2026.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the fare adjustment is linked to rising aviation fuel costs in Kyrgyzstan. Fuel prices increased by 32 percent in July 2026, which affected the cost of air transportation.

The new one-way ticket prices will be:

  • Bishkek—Osh — from 4,100 to 6,500 soms;
  • Bishkek—Manas — from 4,100 to 5,000 soms.

The final ticket price will depend on the date of purchase, flight occupancy and seat availability in a particular fare class.

Previously, one-way tickets on these routes cost between 3,600 and 5,500 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/383565/
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