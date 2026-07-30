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Bone marrow transplants to be available in Bishkek thanks to new equipment

Kyrgyz doctors will be able to perform bone marrow transplants independently without having to seek equipment abroad. Sultan Stambekov, head of the Pediatric Oncology Department at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

According to him, doctors set an ambitious goal last year of establishing a comprehensive pediatric bone marrow transplant program in Kyrgyzstan.

«We previously managed to perform the first transplant, but we had to use equipment belonging to our colleagues. We understood that further development would be impossible without our own modern equipment. That was when I approached the As-Safa charitable foundation with a proposal to support this vital project. The cost of a single transplant can reach $100,000, while purchasing the necessary equipment requires enormous funding,» the doctor wrote.

First, he met with the foundation’s president, Ibrahim Malsagov, who listened to the proposal. This was followed by a meeting with a sheikh from Kuwait, whose efforts helped secure approval for the project. The purchase of the specialized equipment was subsequently funded.

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare has now received:

  • a modern apheresis machine from a leading global manufacturer;
  • an extracorporeal photopheresis machine.

«What does this mean in practice? We will now be able to perform bone marrow transplants independently in Kyrgyzstan without having to look for equipment abroad. But that is not all. Extracorporeal photopheresis is a high-tech treatment method that can effectively combat graft-versus-host disease following a bone marrow transplant. The technology is also widely used to treat chronic rejection of transplanted kidneys, livers, hearts and lungs, as well as a number of severe autoimmune diseases. This is a major step forward for our country’s entire healthcare system,» Sultan Stambekov explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/383560/
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