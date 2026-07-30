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Kursantbek Omurbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev signed an order appointing Kursantbek Omurbekov as First Deputy Minister of Energy.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Kursantbek Omurbekov graduated from the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University in 2008 with a degree in power engineering, and in 2024, he received a master’s degree in management from the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

It is noted that Kursantbek Omurbekov has been working in the energy sector for approximately 20 years. During this time, he rose through the ranks from an electrical fitter and shift supervisor at energy facilities to senior positions in the state energy supervision system.

In 2024, Kursantbek Omurbekov already held the position of First Deputy Minister of Energy, and in 2025, he became the head of Electric Stations OJSC.

Prior to this, Omurbek Zhenishbekov held the position of First Deputy Minister. He had served in this position for less than four months.
link: https://24.kg/english/383557/
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