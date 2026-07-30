Sadyr Japarov welcomes Shavkat Mirziyoyev on state visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on July 30 for a state visit. President Sadyr Japarov welcomed the distinguished guest at Issyk-Kul International Airport.

After the plane landed, girls in national costumes presented Shavkat Mirziyoyev with traditional treats—boorsoks and honey—symbolizing respect for guests.

As part of the official welcoming ceremony, elements of Kyrgyz national culture were prepared for the Uzbek leader, reflecting the traditions of hospitality and friendship between the two peoples.

According to the presidential press service, an honorary corridor of servicemen from the Honor Guard Company formed a line of honor in the airports’ square. Along the presidents’ route, participants of the ethnographic composition Salburun presented the ancient traditions of Kyrgyz hunting, featuring berkutchi, falcons, and taigans.

Artists from Shattyk folk dance ensemble performed Kyrgyz national dances against a backdrop of yurts. Horsemen in armor and alpy-bogatyrs, representing the historical heritage, courage and strength of the Kyrgyz people, also took part in the ceremony.

Kambarkan folk and ethnographic ensemble named after Chalagyz Isabaev performed Kyrgyz and Uzbek melodies, emphasizing the atmosphere of friendship, mutual respect, and good-neighborliness between the two countries.

During the state visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold one-on-one and expanded talks with Sadyr Japarov. The President of Uzbekistan will also participate in an informal consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, which will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.