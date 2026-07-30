 Suspect in sale of fake visas to migrants detained in Bishkek

A foreign citizen suspected of organizing an illegal migration channel and selling fake work and student visas has been detained in Bishkek. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to police, the perpetrators charged each foreigner $1,000. Preliminary investigation established that they have organized the illegal entry of at least two hundred people into Kyrgyzstan, as well as the illegal stay of more than thirty foreigners. Damages are estimated at no less than $30,000.

Some foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan with such visas, but after the forgery was discovered, they returned home. In some cases, border guards denied them entry.

A criminal case was opened following a complaint from a foreign citizen. He said that his compatriot had promised to issue a legitimate student visa and had given him a document with signs of forgery for $1,000.

The suspect, 25, was detained on July 28. During a search, $1,400 in suspected counterfeit banknotes was found in his left-foot slipper.

Two foreign passports, a work visa, and other documents were found in the suspect’s car. During a search of his residence, investigators seized a receipt from a foreign national and application forms for obtaining letters under the «Green Corridor» program.

The case is being investigated under the article on organizing illegal migration. Police are identifying other participants in the scheme.