First woman in F1H2O history to compete at Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix

The first female pilot, Marit Strømøy, took part in the UIM F1H2O World Championship media day conference.

Answering journalists’ questions, the Norwegian pilot spoke about her long career in «Formula 1 on Water» and what it’s like to compete in a sport where the majority of competitors are men.

«Over my many years of experience, I was one of the few, if not the only, woman among «Formula 1 on Water» pilots. I didn’t set out to prove that women could do the same. In sport, that doesn’t matter. On the water, all pilots have the same approach and the same demands. But with my experience, I’ve shown that women can be just as strong «Formula 1 on Water» pilots,» she said.

It was announced that the athlete will take part in the F1H2O Grand Prix in Kyrgyzstan.