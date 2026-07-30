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Detained Aurora Group owner Azret Bootaev placed in detention center

Azret Bootaev, co-founder of Kaganat Resort and owner of Aurora Group, has been taken into custody.

According to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Bootaev was placed in pretrial detention on July 29. He is accused of aiding large-scale fraud committed as a member of a criminal organization. He will remain in the pretrial detention facility No. 1 until September 27. He was detained several days ago.

This is not the entrepreneur’s first arrest. On October 4, 2023, the day organized crime figure Kamchy Kolbaev was killed, Bootaev was detained by the State Committee for National Security. At the time, the security service said he was suspected of money laundering and was a business partner of Kolbaev. In December 2023, Bootaev was released under a written undertaking not to leave the country after paying 356 million soms to the state.

A week ago, Aurora business center in Bishkek was sealed off. It is reportedly associated with Aurora Group LLC. The company is registered at 1a, Igemberdiev Street, where the main building of the business center is located.
link: https://24.kg/english/383544/
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