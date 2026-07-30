Unique mobile hospital from India being set up in Kyrgyzstan

The installation of a BHISHM mobile emergency hospital, donated by India as humanitarian aid, is nearing completion at the military hospital in the village of Besh-Kungei in Kyrgyzstan. The complex can quickly be deployed as a field hospital and provide medical care to up to 200 victims during natural disasters, emergencies, and armed conflicts.

Indian Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Birender Singh Yadav, along with the military attaché, Colonel Pankaj Sharma, visited the military hospital in the village, where they inspected the installation of the modular mobile emergency hospital, BHISHM Aarogya Maitri. The installation is being carried out by specialists from the Indian company HLL Lifecare Limited, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit on July 28-29.

According to the Indian Embassy, ​​the BHISHM complex was donated to the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during his official visit to Bishkek on April 28, 2026.

BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri) is a key element of the Aarogya Maitri humanitarian program initiated by the Government of India. The project aims to provide emergency medical assistance to partner countries in the aftermath of natural disasters, major accidents, armed conflicts, and other crises.

The mobile hospital is a fully self-contained field medical complex. It consists of 72 compact modules weighing less than 20 kilograms each, allowing for rapid transportation even to hard-to-reach areas.

Once deployed, the hospital can simultaneously treat up to 200 casualties, including patients with severe burns, traumatic brain injuries, spinal fractures, gunshot wounds, and other serious injuries.

The complex is equipped with modern medical equipment, including portable ventilators, patient monitors, laboratory diagnostic equipment, an X-ray system, an operating suite, mobile resuscitation units, surgical instruments, as well as generators and life support equipment.

One of the distinctive features of BHISHM is its use of digital technology. All equipment is equipped with RFID tags, allowing for location tracking, inventory control, and expiration dates.

The system is controlled via a dedicated mobile app with assembly instructions and training materials in several languages.

The system uses data analysis and artificial intelligence technologies to coordinate the work of medical specialists.