 Kamchybek Tashiev appeals verdict in “Letter of 75” case

Former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev has appealed the verdict in the «Letter of 75» case, his lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov said.

In early July, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found former SCNS chief Kamchybek Tashiev guilty in the «Letter of 75» case. He was sentenced to four years in prison with confiscation of property, but was exempted from serving the sentence and placed under probation supervision for three years.

The case concerns an appeal by a group of former senior officials, lawmakers and public figures calling on President Sadyr Japarov to hold early presidential elections in the country.

Former Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev, former Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, and five other signatories of the letter were also convicted in the case.

The appeal was filed with the Bishkek City Court. Its consideration is expected to take about two months.