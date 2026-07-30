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Online kok boru game developed in Kyrgyzstan

An online game dedicated to Kyrgyzstan’s national kok boru has been developed in Kyrgyzstan.

The developers have transferred the main elements of the competition into a digital format. Players control a rider, pick up the ulak and attempt to throw it into the opposing team’s taikazan.

According to the game’s rules, to take possession of the ulak, a player has to ride up to it and press a special button. If several riders try to take the carcass at the same time, a mathematical duel is triggered, with the ulak going to the player who gives the correct answer first.

A point is awarded only after the ulak is thrown into the taikazan. Collisions between players can cause the ulak to be knocked from a rider’s hands, while the horse has a limited stamina reserve that gradually recovers.

The game also incorporates the team-based mechanics of kok boru and requires players to choose a strategy — attack, avoid collisions or look for open areas on the field.

The game can be played directly on bilimai.kg website, with no separate app installation required.
link: https://24.kg/english/383530/
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