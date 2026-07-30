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 Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme may attend “Formula 1” on Issyk-Kul

Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme may attend the UIM F1H2O World Championship («Formula 1 on Water» ) races on Issyk-Kul Lake. Aibek Abylkasymov, president of the Water Motor Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, said at a press conference in response to a question about international stars who could attend the event.

According to him, as head of the federation, he is involved in inviting a number of international celebrities to " the Formula 1 on Water" event.

«We have repeatedly sent invitations to the famous actor Jackie Chan in China. Everyone knows how busy his work schedule is. We are still waiting for him to come, but we cannot say for sure yet. In addition, there is currently a plane in Madrid that could bring actor Jean-Claude Van Damme to Kyrgyzstan if he agrees,» Aibek Abylkasymov said.

When asked whether the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo would come, the head of the federation noted that Kyrgyzstan intends to invite Ronaldo for the next stage of the races.
link: https://24.kg/english/383527/
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