 Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme may attend “Formula 1” on Issyk-Kul

Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme may attend the UIM F1H2O World Championship («Formula 1 on Water» ) races on Issyk-Kul Lake. Aibek Abylkasymov, president of the Water Motor Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, said at a press conference in response to a question about international stars who could attend the event.
According to him, as head of the federation, he is involved in inviting a number of international celebrities to " the Formula 1 on Water" event.
When asked whether the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo would come, the head of the federation noted that Kyrgyzstan intends to invite Ronaldo for the next stage of the races.