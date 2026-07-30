 AI brings Bishkek’s disappeared murals back to life

A video showing Bishkek’s murals brought to life with the help of artificial intelligence has been posted on social media.

The video’s author noted that some of the murals featured in it no longer exist.

«I brought Bishkek’s murals back to life. It’s a pity that some of them are already gone,» the author wrote.

Earlier, a mural depicting actors Suimenkul Chokmorov and Tatybubu Tursunbaeva, dedicated to Tolomush Okeev’s film The Red Apple, was painted over at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Panfilov Street in Bishkek. It was later reported that a new mural dedicated to the same film would be created in its place.

As part of a citywide program to renovate building facades, another mural on a residential building along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue was also painted over.

In addition, another colorful mural disappeared during renovation work at 134, Chui Avenue.

The Bishkek City Hall said the works were carried out as part of preparations for SCO events, while the condition of the building’s facade and the mural itself had been deemed unsatisfactory.