City Hall to give Madina market entrepreneurs three months for relocation

Entrepreneurs at Madina market will be granted a three-month period to gradually relocate to a new market, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

As previously reported, the municipality abandoned plans to close the market on August 1. Previously issued notices will be revoked, and entrepreneurs will be given additional time to settle into their new location.

Furthermore, the owners of the new market have been instructed to prioritize creating the necessary conditions for trading. Furthermore, Aibek Dzhunushaliev has abolished the conciliation commission established to review entrepreneurs’ appeals and prepare proposals for resolving the situation.

The mayor also specifically addressed the issue of leasing retail space. According to him, the current lease terms will remain in place, but the owners of the new Ala-Too market, where the vendors are being offered to relocate, have been instructed to consider reducing the rent.

At the same time, as Dzhunushaliev noted, the practice of selling rights to lease retail space must be legally assessed by authorized bodies and discontinued. According to Madina entrepreneurs, the cost of one square meter at the new market reaches $3,000.

The mayor stated that the municipality has repeatedly received complaints from residents about unsanitary conditions, chaotic parking, and the poor condition of food service facilities within the market.

«While we care about entrepreneurs, we should not forget about the city’s residents. Customers should purchase goods in safe, comfortable conditions that meet modern requirements,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

He announced that the owners of Madina market have to submit a preliminary design for the further development and improvement of the area in accordance with the Bishkek Master Plan. According to the recently adopted Master Plan for the capital until 2050, the Madina market area is designated as a multifunctional public and business zone.

According to the mayor, the modernization of the city’s markets is part of a comprehensive effort to develop the capital’s retail infrastructure. Renovations are also currently underway at Orto-Sai, Kudaibergen, and Dordoi markets.