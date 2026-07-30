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President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 30 at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov.

The visit will include one-on-one talks between the heads of state and extended meetings with the participation of delegations from both countries. The parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for the further development of Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan relations.

Following the talks, the signing of interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents aimed at expanding cooperation in various areas is expected.

As noted, Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit will be an important stage in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, based on the principles of friendship, trust, and mutual support.
link: https://24.kg/english/383517/
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