UIM F1H2O World Championship media day held in Issyk-Kul region

The UIM F1H2O World Championship, known as «Formula 1 on Water,» media day is being held in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

The media day began with an official press conference «Grand Prix the Kyrgyz Republic — Issyk-Kul 2026». The event is attended by the championship management, organizers represented by the Water Motor Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s government agencies, and leading world championship pilots.

Speaking at the press conference, Eduard Kubatov, director of the State Agency for Tourism Development under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, said that Kyrgyzstan is hosting such a large-scale international event for the first time.

«Despite all the fears and doubts, a historic decision was made to hold Formula 1 on Water on Issyk-Kul Lake. An international event zone for 10,000 people has now been prepared in the village of Baet. A huge area was transformed within two months. Around 250,000 tourists from 30 countries are expected to arrive. This is a huge responsibility, but also a major boost to our standing on the international stage,» he said.

Nicolo di San Germano, president and founder of H2O Racing, said he has been working on the Formula 1 on Water project for 45 years.

«We have experience working in 60 countries around the world. This is the first time we are holding such a large-scale event in Central Asia. We have been incredibly impressed by Kyrgyzstan. Everything was organized very quickly. At this pace, in the future we will be able to hold water sports events that are still unknown to the world,» he added.

Following the press conference, media representatives will be able to hold individual interviews with pilots and team managers after the completion of free practice. At the same time, media work will be organized in the paddock, with opportunities to photograph and film the racing boats, technical preparations and the teams at work.

The official press conference will serve as an important platform for communication between representatives of the international water motorsport community, government agencies, organizers and international media. It will allow journalists to receive up-to-date information on preparations for the championship round, meet the participants and ask questions of the series management and sportsmen ahead of the main races.