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Imperator Stroy construction company in Bishkek may be included in blacklist

In Bishkek, it was revealed that construction work continued at a site where the developer had previously been given a suspension order. For violating the requirements, the company was fined 213,000 soms and proposed to be blacklisted.

According to the Ministry of Construction, a violation was discovered during the construction of a 10-story residential building on Gorky Street, 72, 72a and Gvardeyskaya, 13, 13a.

It is noted that the developer was previously given a notice to suspend construction work, but during the inspection, specialists determined that work at the site continued.

For violation of legal requirements, the company was fined in the amount of 213,000 soms. The materials were also sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for legal assessment.

It is noted that following the results of the inspection, experts sent a proposal to the Ministry of Construction to include Imperator Stroy LLC on the black list and suspend the construction license.
link: https://24.kg/english/383509/
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