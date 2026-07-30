Imperator Stroy construction company in Bishkek may be included in blacklist

In Bishkek, it was revealed that construction work continued at a site where the developer had previously been given a suspension order. For violating the requirements, the company was fined 213,000 soms and proposed to be blacklisted.
According to the Ministry of Construction, a violation was discovered during the construction of a 10-story residential building on Gorky Street, 72, 72a and Gvardeyskaya, 13, 13a.
It is noted that the developer was previously given a notice to suspend construction work, but during the inspection, specialists determined that work at the site continued.
It is noted that following the results of the inspection, experts sent a proposal to the Ministry of Construction to include Imperator Stroy LLC on the black list and suspend the construction license.