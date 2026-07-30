First-grade enrollment: More than 2,000 places remain in Bishkek schools

In Kyrgyzstan, 126,000 children have been enrolled in first grade. Over the past week, the figure increased by 2,300.

According to publicly available data on the 1mektep.edu.gov.kg portal, about 24,200 children have been enrolled in Bishkek. Of these, 12,900 places have been filled in Kyrgyz-language classes and more than 11,300 in Russian-language classes.

There are currently 2,200 places available in the capital: 992 in Russian-language classes and 1,200 in Kyrgyz-language classes.

The total number of first-grade places available across the country for the 2026/2027 academic year is 193,300. Of these, 67,300 places remain vacant.

Online registration for first grade began on April 1. The first stage was conducted based on school coverage areas. Registration is currently available regardless of the child’s place of residence, but only at schools where vacant places remain.

Registration will continue through August. Children born in 2019 and 2020 are eligible for admission to first grade.