11:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

First-grade enrollment: More than 2,000 places remain in Bishkek schools

In Kyrgyzstan, 126,000 children have been enrolled in first grade. Over the past week, the figure increased by 2,300.

According to publicly available data on the 1mektep.edu.gov.kg portal, about 24,200 children have been enrolled in Bishkek. Of these, 12,900 places have been filled in Kyrgyz-language classes and more than 11,300 in Russian-language classes.

There are currently 2,200 places available in the capital: 992 in Russian-language classes and 1,200 in Kyrgyz-language classes.

The total number of first-grade places available across the country for the 2026/2027 academic year is 193,300. Of these, 67,300 places remain vacant.

Online registration for first grade began on April 1. The first stage was conducted based on school coverage areas. Registration is currently available regardless of the child’s place of residence, but only at schools where vacant places remain.

Registration will continue through August. Children born in 2019 and 2020 are eligible for admission to first grade.
link: https://24.kg/english/383505/
views: 84
Print
Related
Dual education: Students to gain practical experience at Kyrgyzaltyn facilities
Over 25,000 teachers to undergo professional training ahead of school year
Involving school students in agricultural work prohibited in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year education: Class duration for first-graders increased
Pre-profile component to be introduced in grade 8 in schools from September
Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan
Schools in Kyrgyzstan to receive programming textbook in Kyrgyz language
Kyrgyz schoolchildren win medals at International Chemistry, Biology Olympiads
Second round of university admissions campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce licensing for private online schools
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes raising fuel import subsidies to 30 percent
Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region Chinese citizen dies after falling into industrial machine in Osh region
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals Triumph in Malaysia: Kyrgyz triathletes win IRONMAN gold medals
30 July, Thursday
10:47
First-grade enrollment: More than 2,000 places remain in Bishkek schools First-grade enrollment: More than 2,000 places remain i...
10:32
Restrictions to be introduced on Tamchy–Cholpon-Ata road on July 30 – August 1
10:25
National Bank suspends licenses of four exchange offices in Bishkek
10:15
Earthquake in China felt in Kyrgyzstan
10:01
Closure of Bishkek’s Madina market postponed indefinitely
29 July, Wednesday
19:45
Next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 27, 2027
17:54
New flight to make travel from Bishkek to Tashkent easier