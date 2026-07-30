Restrictions to be introduced on Tamchy–Cholpon-Ata road on July 30 – August 1

From July 30 to August 1, the road connecting Tamchy International Airport and Cholpon-Ata city will be periodically closed to traffic. The presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov announced.

He had previously warned residents and visitors to Issyk-Kul region about temporary traffic restrictions.

According to him, the restrictions are related to state visits by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In addition, an informal consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan will be held in Issyk-Kul region during these days.

Askat Alagozov urged residents and visitors to Issyk-Kul region to take the temporary road closures with understanding and take them into account when planning their trips.

He noted that the temporary restrictions are connected with international events aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s foreign relations.