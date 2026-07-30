National Bank suspends licenses of four exchange offices in Bishkek

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has suspended the licenses of several exchange offices in Bishkek for violations of Kyrgyz legislation and the National Bank’s regulatory requirements. The suspensions are in effect from July 30 through August 13, 2026, inclusive.

According to the central bank decision, the temporary restrictions apply to four exchange offices:

Archa Money LLC, located at 144/7, Abdrakhmanov Street, Bishkek;

Anika Exchange Office LLC, with branches at 73, Moskovskaya Street, Office 1, and 1a/1, Ch. Valikhanov Street, Office 7;

Grand Cash LLC, located at 150, Abdrakhmanov Street, Bishkek;

Prestige Money A LLC, located at 119, Abdrakhmanov Street, apartment 17a, Bishkek.

During the suspension period, the exchange offices are prohibited from conducting transactions involving the purchase or sale of foreign currency.