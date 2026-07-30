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Earthquake in China felt in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in China and was felt in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, tremors with an intensity of magnitude 5 were recorded on July 29 at 12:09.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in China, in Kak Shaal Too mountain range, 35 kilometers east of the village of Bedel, 43 kilometers southeast of the village of Yshtyk, 70 kilometers southeast of Kumtor mine and 115 kilometers southeast of the city of Karakol.

The earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3 in the villages of Bedel and Yshtyk, and magnitude 2 at Kumtor mine.
link: https://24.kg/english/383495/
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