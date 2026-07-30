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Closure of Bishkek’s Madina market postponed indefinitely

The closure of Bishkek’s Madina market has been postponed indefinitely. Nomad TV reported, citing Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. No new closure date has been announced.

In addition, the mayor has abolished the conciliation commission established to review appeals from entrepreneurs and prepare proposals for resolving the situation.

Earlier, at the end of June, the dismantling of some structures at Madina market began. Bishkek authorities later announced that the market would be closed for reconstruction starting August 1. Officials said the work was part of efforts to improve the urban environment and modernize the city’s commercial infrastructure. As an alternative, entrepreneurs were offered the opportunity to purchase retail space at the new Ala-Too market, which was built next to Madina.

According to vendors, the price of one square meter at the new market is as high as $3,000. They estimated that purchasing a single retail unit would cost about $200,000, while renting a space would cost between 150,000 and 200,000 soms per month.

The previous day, entrepreneurs met with representatives of the Bishkek City Hall and the administration of Ala-Too market. During the meeting, they once again said they opposed the relocation and considered the proposed terms unacceptable.
link: https://24.kg/english/383492/
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