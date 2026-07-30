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 Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for using national halal mark

Kyrgyzstan has approved a temporary procedure for using the national conformity mark for halal products. The corresponding order was signed in accordance with the Law «On the Halal Industry in the Kyrgyz Republic» and documents regulating the activities of the Halal Industry Development Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The document approved:

  • a temporary regulation on the procedure for using the national halal mark;
  • a sample certificate for the use of the mark;
  • a description of the national conformity mark itself.

According to the document, manufacturers and service providers will be able to use the national mark only after confirming compliance with established halal standards and receiving the appropriate certificate. The mark will serve as confirmation that products or services have passed the necessary testing and comply with halal industry requirements.

The approved procedure also defines the rules for issuing the certificate, requirements for the use of the national mark, and its description. Use of the mark without appropriate permission or in violation of the established requirements is prohibited.

The Halal Industry Development Center has been instructed to ensure the official publication of the order, submit it to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State Register of Regulatory Legal Acts, and organize the registration of the national mark with the State Agency of Intellectual Property and Innovation.

Furthermore, the agency should organize work to implement the new requirements. The order will come into force in seven business days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/383490/
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