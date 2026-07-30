Sadyr Japarov attends opening of Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

On July 29, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2026 international multisport tournament, which took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The presidential press service reported.

The event was attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered an opening speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the participants via video greeting.

More than 800 athletes from 34 countries will compete in eight innovative disciplines at the competition, which will take place from July 29 to August 9.