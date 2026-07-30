Restrictions on use of private cars proposed in Bishkek

A draft decree by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Measures to Improve the Road Transport System of Bishkek,» prepared by the City Hall, has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the municipality, Bishkek was originally designed to accommodate 50,000 vehicles, but more than 400,000 vehicles are now registered in the city. In addition, vehicles from Chui region and other parts of the country enter the capital on a daily basis. The number of vehicles continues to grow every year.

At the same time, opportunities to expand the city’s road network are objectively limited due to existing urban development, the high cost of acquiring land plots, the need to relocate utility infrastructure, and significant budgetary costs.

As a result, the City Hall notes that a major increase in the capacity of existing roads is effectively impossible in the short term.

According to officials, buses and electric buses are being purchased to encourage greater use of public transport.

Around 1,300 buses and electric buses operate on the city’s routes every day, carrying approximately 800,000 passengers daily.

«At the same time, there remains a significant imbalance in favor of private transport. Given that more than 1.5 million people live in the city, more than 500,000 residents use private vehicles. The current situation requires a transition to a new transport policy based on prioritizing public transport and gradually restricting the use of private cars, particularly in the most congested areas of the city,» the explanatory note says.

The City Hall also notes that a significant number of residents spend more than two hours commuting each day on average. Combined with the length of the working day, this substantially reduces quality of life, increases social tensions, and leaves less time for family, recreation and personal development.

In addition, traffic congestion contributes to higher emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere, worsens environmental conditions and has a negative impact on public health.

In light of this, the authorities propose adopting a comprehensive set of urgent measures at the national level aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Bishkek, prioritizing the development of public transport and limiting further growth in the use of private vehicles in the city’s most congested areas.

The draft decree provides for: