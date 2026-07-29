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Next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 27, 2027

President Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the constitutional law «On the Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to the document, elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on Wednesdays, rather than Sundays, as was previously the case.

Specifically, the document stipulates that:

  • regular presidential elections shall be held on the fourth Wednesday of January in the year in which the presidential term expires;
  • regular elections of deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh shall be held on the Wednesday of the month in which the constitutional term of the current convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh expires.

Therefore, the next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held on January 27, 2027.

Voting day will be a day off, with employees retaining their salary as for a regular working day regardless of the form of ownership of their employer.

The Zhogorku Kenesh adopted amendments to the constitutional law on June 24.
link: https://24.kg/english/383468/
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