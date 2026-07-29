New flight to make travel from Bishkek to Tashkent easier

Starting from August 23, 2026, Aero Nomad Airlines will launch regular international flights on the Bishkek—Tashkent—Bishkek route.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, flights will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays. The new route will provide regular air connectivity between the capitals of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The company also noted that the expansion of air links between the two countries will not be limited to this route. Earlier, representatives of Aero Nomad Airlines and a delegation from Uzbekistan’s State Committee for Tourism Development discussed prospects for expanding the airline’s route network.

Among the potential new destinations under consideration are Bishkek—Samarkand—Bishkek and Bishkek—Urgench—Bishkek routes.

The launch of new routes is expected to contribute to tourism development, strengthen business ties between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and expand cooperation in the field of civil aviation.