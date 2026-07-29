Tunnel used for possible smuggling discovered on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

A tunnel that was allegedly intended for smuggling has been discovered in Batken region near the border with Uzbekistan.

According to the regional police department, officers of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration received information that a tunnel was being constructed in the border area for the illegal movement of goods.

During an inspection of an abandoned house on Mamazhanov Street in Chechelik village, Iskhak-Polotkhan aiyl aimak of Kadamdzhai district, police officers discovered a tunnel leading toward the neighboring country.

The tunnel is reported to be about 12 meters deep and 1.5 meters wide.

The Investigative Service of the regional police department is conducting an investigation.