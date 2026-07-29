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Kyrgyzstan seeks to continue cooperation with King Abdullah Foundation

Kyrgyzstan intends to continue cooperation with the King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation and the Islamic Development Bank in implementing socially significant projects. These issues were discussed during a meeting between First Deputy Finance Minister Talas Aidarbek uulu and a delegation from the Foundation led by Director General Dr. Abdulaziz bin Fahad Al-Anqari.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance, the parties reviewed the results of the mobile multidisciplinary medical clinic project, issues related to ensuring its sustainable operation, and the planned transfer of mobile medical complexes to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan in November 2026. The matter was also discussed with Kyrgyz Health Minister Damir Osmonov.

Talas Aidarbek uulu expressed gratitude to the King Abdullah Humanitarian Foundation and the Islamic Development Bank for their support of the healthcare sector. He noted that Kyrgyzstan has maintained successful cooperation with the bank for many years.

According to him, with the bank’s support, 36 socio-economic projects are currently being implemented in the country. Of these, 23 projects have already been completed, eight are ongoing, and five new projects are being prepared for launch.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation and implementing joint projects aimed at improving the quality of life of the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/383450/
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