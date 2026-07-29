Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana for opening of Games of the Future 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan on July 29 on a working visit to attend the opening ceremony of the international multi-sport tournament Games of the Future 2026.

At Astana Airport, the Kyrgyz leader was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other officials.

As part of his visit, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the official opening ceremony of the tournament and visit the sports venues where the competitions will be held.

The Games of the Future is an international multi-sport tournament that combines traditional sports disciplines with competitions involving modern technologies and esports. Kazakhstan is hosting the tournament in 2026. More than 800 athletes from 34 countries will participate in the competitions, which will take place in Astana from July 29 to August 9.