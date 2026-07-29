Wage arrears in Kyrgyzstan rise to 91.9 million soms

The total amount of wage arrears in Kyrgyzstan as of June 1, 2026, reached 91.9 million soms. Compared with the same date last year, the figure increased by 18.2 percent, a report by the National Statistical Committee says.

The largest share of unpaid wages falls on enterprises and organizations in Chui region, which account for 51.3 percent of the country’s total wage debt, or 47.2 million soms.

Employers also owe significant amounts to workers in Jalal-Abad region (27.3 percent, or 25.1 million soms), Batken region (14.9 percent, or 13.6 million soms), and Issyk-Kul region (3.8 percent, or 3.5 million soms).

How salaries are growing in Kyrgyzstan

The increase in wage arrears is occurring against the backdrop of overall growth in official salaries across the country. From January to May 2026, the average monthly nominal accrued wage (excluding small enterprises) amounted to 51,888 soms.

Compared with January—May 2025, this figure increased by 25 percent, while the real wage level adjusted for inflation grew by 13.1 percent. Based on the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, the average salary in Kyrgyzstan was equivalent to $593.4.

Salary gap between sectors

National statistics show a significant difference in income levels across sectors. Wages in the non-budget sector (65,584 soms) exceeded salaries in the public sector (41,661 soms) 1.6 times.

The largest salary increases were recorded in:

arts and entertainment — up 42.9 percent;

healthcare and social services — up 38.2 percent;

education — up 34.6 percent.

Bishkek residents earn 1.8 times more than residents of the south

Statistics also show a significant regional gap in income levels. From January to May 2026, the highest salaries were recorded in Bishkek, while the lowest were in Osh region.

Average monthly accrued salaries by region (January—May 2026):

Bishkek — 64,294 soms;

Issyk-Kul region — 57,012 soms;

Talas region — 49,350 soms;

Naryn region — 48,946 soms;

Jalal-Abad region — 43,421 soms;

Osh city — 41,325 soms;

Chui region — 40,934 soms;

Batken region — 38,508 soms;

Osh region — 34,688 soms.

In all regions without exception, statistics show an increase in incomes compared with the same period in 2025.

The largest growth in nominal wages was recorded in Osh region (32.4 percent), Jalal-Abad region (28.0 percent), and Batken region (27.3 percent). Bishkek showed the lowest growth rate, with salaries increasing by 23 percent.