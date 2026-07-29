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Delayed Bishkek—Kazan flight departs from Manas Airport

A NordWind Airlines flight from Bishkek to Kazan departed from Manas International Airport at 2:48 p.m. local time, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The flight was indefinitely delayed due to the introduction of «Kovyor» regime at Kazan Airport, which imposes temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft.

At least 192 passengers were checked in for the flight. While waiting for their flight, they remained in the airport’s sterile area, and the airline provided them with a hot meal.
link: https://24.kg/english/383442/
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