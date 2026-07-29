Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry assesses risks of mudflow formation

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Chynybaev took part in aerial surveys of high-altitude lakes on the northern slope of the Kyrgyz Range to assess the current mudflow situation.

The aerial inspection involved specialists from relevant departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations responsible for monitoring hazardous natural processes, as well as scientists from the University of Central Asia.

During the flight, specialists surveyed the most potentially dangerous high-altitude lakes, including Keidy-Kuchkach, Adygene, Ak-Sai, Salyk, Kulboto, Chirkanak, Tuyukzhar-Zapadnoe, Kel-Ukok, a newly formed landslide lake in the upper reaches of Shamshy, and others.

During the survey, experts:

assessed the condition of high-altitude lakes, glaciers, and moraine dams;

analyzed water accumulation volumes;

examined river channels and watershed basins;

carried out photo and video recording;

identified areas requiring enhanced monitoring.

Kanatbek Chynybaev noted that climate change is having an increasingly noticeable impact on the condition of high-altitude lakes and glaciers. Therefore, the development of modern monitoring and early warning systems remains one of the ministry’s key priorities.

The collected data will be used to improve forecasts of hazardous natural processes, assess the risks of mudflow formation, and implement timely preventive measures.